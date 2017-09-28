Pineapple Express - Live Resin Diamonds (Ready-To-Use)

by ROVE
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
DIAMONDS INSIDE

Our live resin diamonds, extracted from fresh frozen flowers, use a gradual separation process creating large faceted diamond-like crystals. The 99%+ potency diamond crystals are then liquefied, producing the highest potency vaporizers on the market.

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS • HYBRID

Buckle up for a heady trip across the pacific. Pineapple Express provides a blast of energy, promotes focused awareness and increases that quintessentially-coastal feeling of creativity. Got a best friend (or maybe dealer) you wanna share with? This hybrid is a great group activity with the perfect amount of THC to make you feel buzzed, alert and ready for an adventure. A slightly tropical taste of pineapple gives this strain its sun-kissed sweetness.

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating the quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.

At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

