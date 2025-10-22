About this product
WORLD CLASS EXOTICS
Rove Premier is a step into the future of genetics. We hand pick exotics from all around the world, creating limited strain runs exclusive to our holographic boxes.
FUTURE WEED
Now Home Grown! We are cultivating the premier seeds, clones & mothers in the industry, enabling us to extract the freshest of terpenes at harvest to give you tomorrow's cannabis today.
LIVE RESIN
Fresh and frozen the day it was harvested, we lock in those mono terpenes for a brighter taste and high.
We couldn't find this item nearby.
About this brand
ROVE
OUR VISION
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality products that taste great and are created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand, where the best is always getting better.
OUR PRODUCTS
Creating the ultimate individualized cannabis experience means perfection in every step of the process. From cultivation to cartridge, we do everything in house, and take pride in bringing our consumers high quality, great tasting, transparent products.
OUR STORY
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of long time industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction and laboratory science, joined together with a mission to produce better, tastier, more honest cannabis products.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
