Creamz | Premier Live Resin Cartridge | 1g

by ROVE
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

WORLD CLASS EXOTICS
Rove Premier is a step into the future of genetics. We hand pick exotics from all around the world, creating limited strain runs exclusive to our holographic boxes.

ALWAYS FRESH
Now Home Grown! We are cultivating the premier seeds, clones & mothers in the industry, enabling us to extract the freshest of terpenes at harvest to give you tomorrow's cannabis today.

LIVE RESIN
Fresh and frozen the day it was harvested, we lock in those mono terpenes for a brighter taste and high.

About this strain

Creamz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cookies N’ Cream IX3. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Creamz is a sweet and earthy strain that has a mint and diesel flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and cheerful high that can help with stress, pain, and depression. Creamz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creamz effects include feeling focused, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creamz when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, pain, and depression. Bred by ILLICIT, Creamz features flavors like sweet, earthy, and minty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creamz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Creamz has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a balanced and tasty strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creamz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand ROVE
ROVE
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.

Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.

Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.

Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.

Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
