OUR VISION



At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality products that taste great and are created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand, where the best is always getting better.



OUR PRODUCTS



Creating the ultimate individualized cannabis experience means perfection in every step of the process. From cultivation to cartridge, we do everything in house, and take pride in bringing our consumers high quality, great tasting, transparent products.



OUR STORY



Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of long time industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction and laboratory science, joined together with a mission to produce better, tastier, more honest cannabis products.