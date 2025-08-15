GEALTO • INDICA Sink into pure relaxation with Gelato's luscious watermelon sweetness. This soothing indica wraps you in waves of tranquility, melting away tension while delivering a peaceful, full-body calm. • Sweet • Floral • Pepper
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
About this product
No product reviews
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality products that taste great and are created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand, where the best is always getting better.
OUR PRODUCTS
Creating the ultimate individualized cannabis experience means perfection in every step of the process. From cultivation to cartridge, we do everything in house, and take pride in bringing our consumers high quality, great tasting, transparent products.
OUR STORY
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of long time industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction and laboratory science, joined together with a mission to produce better, tastier, more honest cannabis products.