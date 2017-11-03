Maui Waui - 2x Live Resin Diamonds (2g Reload)

by ROVE
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
DIAMONDS INSIDE

Experience the ultimate potency with our live resin melted diamonds, now offering 2 full gram reloads 2X. Extracted from fresh frozen flowers, our diamonds form large faceted crystals. The 99%+ potency diamond crystals are then liquefied, producing the highest potency vaporizers on the market.

Twice the grams, unlimited satisfaction!

Maui Waui is clocking in at up to 95% potency, our live resin melted diamonds pair perfectly with our new hardware, designed to create ultra big clouds and super smooth hits. Take a trip to a tropical paradise with this vibey strain. Originally bred in Hawaii, Maui Waui is a quiet island of bliss. Notes of pineapple and banana add some fruity lightness to this profile.

Pineapple
Banana
Tropical

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.

Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.

Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.

Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.

Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.

