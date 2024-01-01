- We infused your favorite flower. With oil from the same plant.
More Terps. More Cannabinoids. More Potent.
What makes our pre-rolls different? It all starts with high quality flower. We team up with our favorite farms and procure their best strains, hand-picking each bud for rolling. We then extract the terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids of each strain, before finally infusing them back into each pre-roll to create a flavor-packed, high potency joint for your enjoyment.
Comes with 2 Half Gram Infused Pre-Rolls inside each packet
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.
Exceed Expectations Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.
Transparency and Confidence We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.
Continuous Innovation At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.
Rise Above ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.