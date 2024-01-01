About this product
Ready for a super sweet flavor and an even sweeter high? Novacaine brings on the best of both, wrapped up in a long-lasting high that will have you flying for hours on end. This bud packs a sweet and sour blue raspberry candy flavor into each and every toke, with a flowery exhale that lingers. With an overall arousing and energizing high that will get you up and moving. You'll feel a sense of lifted euphoria hit you first, boosting your spirits and activating your mind. This is soon followed by a light physical tingle that quickly inches its way throughout the rest of your body with an arousing and relaxing effect.
ROVE
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.
Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.
Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.
Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.
Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
