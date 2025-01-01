About this product
Welcome to the next generation of vaping. Clocking in at up to 95% potency, our live resin melted diamonds pair perfectly with our new hardware, designed to create ultra big clouds and super smooth hits.
DIAMONDS INSIDE
Our live resin diamonds, extracted from fresh frozen flowers, use a gradual separation process creating large faceted diamond-like crystals. The 99%+ potency diamond crystals are then liquefied, producing the highest potency vaporizers on the market.
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS • HYBRID
Buckle up for a heady trip across the pacific. Pineapple Express provides a blast of energy, promotes focused awareness and increases that quintessentially-coastal feeling of creativity. Got a best friend (or maybe dealer) you wanna share with? This hybrid is a great group activity with the perfect amount of THC to make you feel buzzed, alert and ready for an adventure. A slightly tropical taste of pineapple gives this strain its sun-kissed sweetness.
Pineapple
Earthy
Piney
Pineapple Express - Live Resin Diamonds (Ready-To-Use)
ROVEVape pens
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this brand
ROVE
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.
Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.
Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.
Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.
Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
