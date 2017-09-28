Pineapple Express - 2x Live Resin Diamonds (2g Reload)

by ROVE
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
DIAMONDS INSIDE

Experience the ultimate potency with our live resin melted diamonds, now offering 2 full gram reloads 2X. Extracted from fresh frozen flowers, our diamonds form large faceted crystals. The 99%+ potency diamond crystals are then liquefied, producing the highest potency vaporizers on the market.

Twice the grams, unlimited satisfaction!

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS • HYBRID

Buckle up for a heady trip across the pacific. Pineapple Express provides a blast of energy, promotes focused awareness and increases that quintessentially-coastal feeling of creativity. Got a best friend (or maybe dealer) you wanna share with? This hybrid is a great group activity with the perfect amount of THC to make you feel buzzed, alert and ready for an adventure. A slightly tropical taste of pineapple gives this strain its sun-kissed sweetness.

Pineapple
Earthy
Piney

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Logo for the brand ROVE
ROVE
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.

Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.

Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.

Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.

Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.

  • CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
