About this product
DIAMONDS INSIDE
Experience the ultimate potency with our live resin melted diamonds, now offering 2 full gram reloads 2X. Extracted from fresh frozen flowers, our diamonds form large faceted crystals. The 99%+ potency diamond crystals are then liquefied, producing the highest potency vaporizers on the market.
Twice the grams, unlimited satisfaction!
Go to a galaxy far, far away with this heady strain. A cross of Skywalker and OG Kush, this strain’s stress relief powers will leave you feeling like the force is with you. This strains earthy undertones are balanced with sweet tropical notes and hints of blueberry. Users of this potent strain are treated to an out of this world experience, punctuated by deep body highs and feelings of euphoria. Spread the earth beneath your feet and let the forces guide you.
Blueberry
Sweet
Earthy
About this brand
ROVE
ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science, where each vape oil is not merely produced but perfected. Our team, rich in diverse cannabis expertise, is united by a common goal—to help you reach your potential with every use.
Exceed Expectations
Our path is one of bold advancement. Spanning ten states, ROVE's influence grows coast to coast, fueled by our resolve to exceed what’s possible. We are champions of quality, crafting experiences that transcend the everyday.
Transparency and Confidence
We believe in the power of clear intentions and open processes. At ROVE, every element of our production is transparent, building a foundation of confidence and reliability with our community.
Continuous Innovation
At the heart of ROVE is a commitment to innovation, constant, relentless, transformative. Through state-of-the-art technology and meticulous refinement, our cannabis offers a journey of discovery in every breath.
Rise Above
ROVE invites you to rise above the conventional. Embrace a journey of improvement and innovation with us. In our pursuit of the exceptional, we’re not just setting standards—we’re defining them.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000391-LIC
