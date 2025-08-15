Our Ice Hash Live Rosin delivers the purest and freshest cannabis experience straight from the plant to the consumer. Derived from freshly frozen plants, this solventless process is made with only ice and water, rosin is as close as you can get to the plant. This full spectrum process preserves cannabinoids and terpenes with nothing added, giving you the cleanest full flower experience.
White Fire OG | Ice Hash Live Rosin Vaporizer | 0.5g (Reload)
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
About this product
Our Ice Hash Live Rosin delivers the purest and freshest cannabis experience straight from the plant to the consumer. Derived from freshly frozen plants, this solventless process is made with only ice and water, rosin is as close as you can get to the plant. This full spectrum process preserves cannabinoids and terpenes with nothing added, giving you the cleanest full flower experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality products that taste great and are created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand, where the best is always getting better.
OUR PRODUCTS
Creating the ultimate individualized cannabis experience means perfection in every step of the process. From cultivation to cartridge, we do everything in house, and take pride in bringing our consumers high quality, great tasting, transparent products.
OUR STORY
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of long time industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction and laboratory science, joined together with a mission to produce better, tastier, more honest cannabis products.