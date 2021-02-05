About this strain
Blanco Berry Kush is a cross by Gage Green Group of White Kush and Blackberry Pie, two of their own in-house strains. With a purple and magenta color profile alongside stark white trichomes, Blanco Berry Kush offers a coffee and berry smell that is as enticing as its sounds. It has a great bag appeal and aroma, but its true beauty comes from its relaxing high that goes for hours on end.
Blanco Berry Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
