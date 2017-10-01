SFV Dog by Royal Choice Farms is a savory SFV OG x Chemdawg 4 cross exhibiting a pungent and unique terpene profile. Described by the grower as a “meaty, classic OG with a punch,” SFV Dog combines strong hybrid genetics known for their high THC% and potent effects. This strain’s fast onset and heavy body buzz make it ideal for enjoying into the evening. SFV Dog’s skunky, fueled meaty aroma will expand the consumer’s palate while preparing them for rest and relaxation.