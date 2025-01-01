GROW HIGHER!



After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.

Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.

read more