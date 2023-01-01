AMG (aka Amnesia Mac Ganja) takes no prisoners with its high levels of THC and energetic and stimulating high. It's a good candidate for a wake-and-bake session, but just make sure your tolerance is up to the task! You’ll enjoy flavours of earthiness and citrus as creative thoughts start to take hold. This lovechild of Amnesia and Mexican Haze will cruise through the flowering phase in 10–11 weeks. Make sure you have enough jars to stash away up to 500g/m² from indoor specimens, and 500–550g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.