Sky-high levels of THC. Massive yields. Large, frosty flowers. Amnesia Haze lives up to the hype and ticks all of the boxes for cannabis growers and smokers. This lively sativa strain harnesses a THC content of 22% and an assortment of citrusy and peppery terpenes to deliver a long-lasting, mentally stimulating high that will put you in the mood to create something—be it art, music, or written pieces. Use plant training techniques indoors to limit her height to 80cm and still receive 600–650g/m². Outdoors, she’ll surge to 210cm and yield up to 700g/plant.

Show more