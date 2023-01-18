About this product
This vigorous variety stands proudly on the pantheon of F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Her compact shape and high branch density make her a perfect choice when trying to keep a low profile both indoors and outdoors. This speedy variety serves up a stash of trichome-laden buds in around 80 days after germination. You’ll enjoy large yields, aromas of hashy incense, and a soothing body high that will get you in the mood to kick back and relax.
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.