Blue Mystic is the direct offspring of two classic Cali and Oregon strains—Blueberry and Northern Light. While it's not a tall plant, some simple training techniques can help Blue Mystic bush out horizontally, maximising its yields. After just 8 weeks of bloom, Blue Mystic will be laden with dense, frosty flowers with a sweet, refreshing fruit aroma. Packing around 18% THC, Blue Mystic delivers a strong, physically relaxing stone.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.