Not many weed lovers can say no to tastes of candy combined with uplifting and euphoric effects. Royal Queen Seeds' breeders created Bubblegum XL by crossing Power Plant with Santa Maria. This pairing gave rise to a cultivar that smells like the inside of a sweet shop. Fire up these buds to enjoy a calming yet uplifting high suitable for any time of day. Indoors, you’ll harvest up to 500g/m² after a flowering period of 8–9 weeks. If you prefer growing outdoors, prepare to harvest and process 400–450g/plant during October.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.