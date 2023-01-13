About this product
A powerhouse polyhybrid descending from Girl Scout Cookies and Gelato 33, Cookies Gelato is a scrumptious delight for both growers and smokers. A 50/50 indica/sativa specimen, Cookies Gelato exhibits a medium height (130cm indoors and 180cm outdoors) alongside spectacular yields (600g/m² indoors and 650g/plant outdoors). But potency is where this hybrid really shines; expect a euphoric mind-body high powered by 28% THC. As the cherry on top, Cookies Gelato offers notes of sweet earth, fruit, and herbs that go down a treat.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.