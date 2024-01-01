Remaining true to its pure lineage, Cosmos F1 presents a delightful fragrance merging the crisp essence of pine with the rich, almost velvety scent found in contemporary Cookies varieties, all punctuated by a distinctive peppery note. With its elevated CBD content and minimal THC levels, Cosmos F1 delivers a well-balanced experience devoid of intoxication. The dominant terpenes in Cosmos F1 are myrcene, farnesene, limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene. Coupled with substantial CBD levels, Cosmos F1 induces a lucid, meditative state that soothes the body while enhancing mental clarity. Its effects harmoniously synchronize mind and body, establishing a sense of cosmic harmony.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.