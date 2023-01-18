Let Cosmos F1 launch your mind skyward with a combination of high THC levels and unique terpenes seldom found elsewhere. Every time you hit a joint packed with these buds, you’ll experience rare flavours of peanut butter and hash across your tongue. As one of the largest autoflowering F1 cultivars available, this lady produces big yields that will fill your stash jars to the brim. Her impressive resistance to common pathogens, including Botrytis, makes this strain an excellent candidate for growing outdoors—especially in humid climates.