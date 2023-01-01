Harnessing genetics from Critical Mass and OG Kush, it's no wonder Critical Kush is such a popular strain. With the high yields that Critical Mass is known for, and the epic potency of OG Kush, Critical Kush is a pleasure to grow and smoke. Its aroma and flavour are both earthy, with a subtle spicy kick. Plus, with 20% THC, Critical Kush produces potent effects that kick in almost instantly, relaxing the body yet leaving the mind functioning and focused. After a brief flowering stage, growers are rewarded with yields of up to 550g/m² indoors and 550g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.