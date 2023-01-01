Harnessing genetics from Critical Mass and OG Kush, it's no wonder Critical Kush is such a popular strain. With the high yields that Critical Mass is known for, and the epic potency of OG Kush, Critical Kush is a pleasure to grow and smoke. Its aroma and flavour are both earthy, with a subtle spicy kick. Plus, with 20% THC, Critical Kush produces potent effects that kick in almost instantly, relaxing the body yet leaving the mind functioning and focused. After a brief flowering stage, growers are rewarded with yields of up to 550g/m² indoors and 550g/plant outdoors.

