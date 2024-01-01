Optimise your pruning and trimming experience with Royal Queen Seeds Curved Trimming Scissors. Equipped with durable titanium-coated blades, this tool works swiftly and accurately to detach buds from stems. During the growing cycle, the curved blades and thick PVC grip allow growers to easily position these scissors throughout the canopy to make the right cuts during defoliation. After harvest, the curved blades fit flush around the natural shape of buds, making manicuring easy and removing the risk of chopping into flower tissue.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.