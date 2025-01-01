Do-Si-Dos is one of the most potent strains in the RQS catalogue. Born from GSC x OGKB x Face Off OG, this indica-dominant queen delivers up to 25% THC and an exotic mix of terpenes. Rich in limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, her aroma blends earthy skunk notes with hints of fresh herbs and pine, while her effects balance an initial cerebral lift with eventual physical relaxation. Indoors, outdoors, or even in greenhouses, Do-Si-Dos is just as pleasing to grow, producing compact plants (80–140 cm) that yield up to 500 g/m2 indoors and 600 g/plant outside.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.