Achieve sticky, potent, and aromatic buds during bloom with Easy Bloom Tablets. Formulated with yield in mind, this specialised nutrient supplement delivers essential flowering minerals, including potassium and phosphorus, to produce denser, healthier, and bigger buds. Enriched with calcium and magnesium, this blend also helps fortify plants against common deficiencies. To achieve better results every time you grow, just dissolve one tablet into 5–8 L of water and apply during your regular watering schedule throughout the flowering phase. This easy-to-use solution is designed to work in conjunction with your base fertiliser for a truly impressive harvest.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.