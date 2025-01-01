Simplify your plant care routine with Easy Boost Organic Nutrition. Ditch complicated and arbitrary formulas and instead opt for this all-in-one, slow-release formula that provides a steady stream of essential nutrients to your plants for 10–12 weeks, ensuring healthy growth and bigger yields with just one application. With the perfect balance of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to keep your crop thriving through the vegetative phase, the Easy Boost 100 g pack will fulfil the demands of three separate plants. Simply mix 50–100 g of Easy Boost into 20 L of soil, sow your seeds, and ensure proper hydration and care.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.