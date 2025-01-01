Unlock your crop’s full potential with the Easy Combo Pack, an all-in-one solution that contains everything you’ll need to achieve peak plant performance during veg and bloom. Designed for explosive growth during veg, Easy Grow Tablets leverage biostimulants, amino acids, and beneficial microbes to supercharge root development and fortify plants against disease. As soon as buds start appearing, switch over to Easy Bloom Tablets to deliver the perfect mix of phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and trace elements to ensure maximum bud density and quality. Harness this simple two-step system for luscious, resilient growth and a truly rewarding harvest.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.