Give your plants the boost they need to produce large, luscious, and sturdy leaves during the vegetative phase. Easy Grow Tablets are an advanced organic supplement that harnesses beneficial microbes, growth stimulants, and amino acids to help cannabis plants uptake and utilise the nutrient content of their growing medium. As well as contributing to optimal growth, this formula improves the plant microbiome, increasing resistance to disease and boosting nutrient cycling in the soil. Simply dissolve one tablet into 3–5 L of water and use it as part of your regular watering routine.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.