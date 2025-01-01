Every grower knows that their cannabis plants need the right amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to thrive. However, neglecting micronutrients such as boron and zinc can also prevent your plants from reaching their full potential. To cover all the bases, RQS created Easy Plus so your cannabis plants receive all the micronutrients they need during each growing cycle. Packed with boron, iron, manganese, zinc, molybdenum, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins, these tablets help prevent nutrient deficiencies and push your plants to the limits of productivity. Simply dissolve one tablet into 5–8 L of water and apply once every 10 days.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.