Every grower knows that their cannabis plants need the right amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to thrive. However, neglecting micronutrients such as boron and zinc can also prevent your plants from reaching their full potential. To cover all the bases, RQS created Easy Plus so your cannabis plants receive all the micronutrients they need during each growing cycle. Packed with boron, iron, manganese, zinc, molybdenum, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins, these tablets help prevent nutrient deficiencies and push your plants to the limits of productivity. Simply dissolve one tablet into 5–8 L of water and apply once every 10 days.

