About this product
It doesn’t take a botanist to figure out how this strain will make you feel; the clue is very much in the name. This lovechild of Great White Shark and a CBD-dominant parent leverages equal parts THC and CBD to produce this cognition-boosting outcome. Shortly after blazing these dense orange-green buds, you’ll feel waves of relaxation wash over your body and creativity take hold of your mind. Perfect for short growing seasons, Euphoria delivers 450–500g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors after a flowering period of 8–9 weeks.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.