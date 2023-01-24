It doesn’t take a botanist to figure out how this strain will make you feel; the clue is very much in the name. This lovechild of Great White Shark and a CBD-dominant parent leverages equal parts THC and CBD to produce this cognition-boosting outcome. Shortly after blazing these dense orange-green buds, you’ll feel waves of relaxation wash over your body and creativity take hold of your mind. Perfect for short growing seasons, Euphoria delivers 450–500g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors after a flowering period of 8–9 weeks.