Chasing hybrid vigour? Then Gaia F1 needs to be in your genetics locker. Descending from inbred lines that combine New Breed Auto, Black Domina, and Sin Tra Bajo, Gaia F1 produces stable, resilient, and high-yielding plants with every harvest. Indoors or outside, she reaches 50–70 cm and produces XL yields just 70 days after germination. Loaded with THC, caryophyllene, myrcene, and terpinolene, Gaia F1 boasts delicious mint, citrus, and pineapple aromas. Meanwhile, her effects are enlightening, energising, and uplifting—perfect for forest walks, sunbathing, or simply feeling connected to the world around you.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.