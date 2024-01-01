Gelato 44 comes straight from Mike Tyson’s stash, and became available following a collaboration between RQS and Tyson 2.0. This stoning strain lands a powerful body shot as soon as the bell rings. Bred from powerful parent strains Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC, she possesses a THC concentration of 22% that goes toe-to-toe with a complex terpene profile. Contrasting yet complementary flavours of citrus, cookies, earth, fruit, and mint will both confuse and delight your taste buds. Soon after their flavours fade, you’ll feel a creative, euphoric, and long-lasting high set in. Indoor and outdoor plants yield heavily (up to 450g/m² and 600g/plant, respectively) after a brief flowering time of 8–9 weeks.

