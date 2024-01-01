The Royal Queen Seeds Geotextile Transplanting Pot keeps plants healthy during this pivotal moment of the growing cycle. Young transplants are vulnerable to fungal pathogens, and root-bound plants at this stage can spell disaster for the rest of the cultivation cycle. The Geotextile Transplanting Pot solves both of these issues at once by striking the perfect balance of moisture retention and aeration. The Velcro wall also allows growers to carefully liberate their plants from containers without damaging the root system and stunting growth. Available in 1.3, 2, and 3-gallon capacities, these containers feature an aesthetic grey colour with green embroidery.

Show more