A stoning high? Check. Tastes of cookies? Check. Rapid growing times? Check. GOAT’lato Automatic has it all. She didn’t receive such a prestigious name for nothing! This successor of Gelato 44 and Cookies Auto produces stunning purple-green buds that are soaked with resin come harvest time. Make sure you have some of your favourite snacks to hand as this indica-dominant hybrid stokes the munchies! Train early in veg to pull in up to 450g/m² from plants that peak at around 70cm. Outdoors, this hardy fighter thrives in short growing seasons and rewards gardeners with 375–450g/plant.

