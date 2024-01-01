GOAT'lato Automatic

by Royal Queen Seeds
A stoning high? Check. Tastes of cookies? Check. Rapid growing times? Check. GOAT’lato Automatic has it all. She didn’t receive such a prestigious name for nothing! This successor of Gelato 44 and Cookies Auto produces stunning purple-green buds that are soaked with resin come harvest time. Make sure you have some of your favourite snacks to hand as this indica-dominant hybrid stokes the munchies! Train early in veg to pull in up to 450g/m² from plants that peak at around 70cm. Outdoors, this hardy fighter thrives in short growing seasons and rewards gardeners with 375–450g/plant.

About this brand

Royal Queen Seeds
GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
