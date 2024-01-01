Do you have a penchant for purple buds? Are you attracted to rapid growing times? Well, Granddaddy Purple Automatic offers both of these traits—and then some. These gorgeous purple-green buds contain a THC content of 19%. Throw in a complex mix of stoning terpenes, and you have yourself a muscle-melting high that pulls the mind into the present moment. Enjoy rich flavours of blueberries, fruit, herbs, and pine as the pleasant effects take hold. Indoor plants grow as small as 70cm when trained, yet have the capacity to deliver up to 450g/m². Outdoors, Granddaddy Purple Automatic will provide up to 160g/plant when cultivated in a sunny spot.

Show more