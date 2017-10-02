Tastes of candy, hues of purple, and copious amounts of resin converge in Granddaddy Purple. Equally pretty and potent, this progeny of Purple Urkle and Big Bud leans heavily towards the indica end of the spectrum. Equipped with a THC content of 20%, these buds are best reserved for lazy afternoons and tranquil evenings to ignite an immediate sense of bliss. Moreish tastes of blueberry, sugar, and fruit make every hit a delight. This strain will reward your efforts with indoor yields of 450–500g/m² and outdoor returns of 550–600g/plant.

