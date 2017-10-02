Granddaddy Purple

by Royal Queen Seeds
Indica THC 17%
Tastes of candy, hues of purple, and copious amounts of resin converge in Granddaddy Purple. Equally pretty and potent, this progeny of Purple Urkle and Big Bud leans heavily towards the indica end of the spectrum. Equipped with a THC content of 20%, these buds are best reserved for lazy afternoons and tranquil evenings to ignite an immediate sense of bliss. Moreish tastes of blueberry, sugar, and fruit make every hit a delight. This strain will reward your efforts with indoor yields of 450–500g/m² and outdoor returns of 550–600g/plant.

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Royal Queen Seeds
GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe's largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
