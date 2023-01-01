If you want to give your mind and body an invigorating energy boost, this is the strain for you. Combining genetics from Green Crack and Purple Punch, Green Crack Punch is slightly (60%) sativa-dominant. She grows extremely well indoors and outdoors, reaching over 200cm tall in sunny, spacious outdoor gardens. Her yields are excellent, and her frosty, thick flowers boast a fruity citrus aroma and a high-energy buzz that's ideal for early mornings/daytime use.

