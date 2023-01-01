Royal Queen Seeds created an autoflowering version of Green Gelato by crossing the original strain with Cookies Auto. The result? A fast-growing variety that packs a THC content of 24% and a terpene profile defined by notes of candy, earth, and fruit. After rolling a joint, gear up for a deeply relaxing high that keeps the mind alert and creative. Indoor growers will receive up to 450g/m² from this plant, while outdoor growers will haul in 100–175g/plant in as little as 9 weeks after sprouting.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.