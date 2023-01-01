Royal Queen Seeds created an autoflowering version of Green Gelato by crossing the original strain with Cookies Auto. The result? A fast-growing variety that packs a THC content of 24% and a terpene profile defined by notes of candy, earth, and fruit. After rolling a joint, gear up for a deeply relaxing high that keeps the mind alert and creative. Indoor growers will receive up to 450g/m² from this plant, while outdoor growers will haul in 100–175g/plant in as little as 9 weeks after sprouting.

