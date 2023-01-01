With Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet genetics flowing through it, Green Gelato is a taste sensation that exudes luscious dessert flavours. This indica-dominant hybrid can reach heights of 80–120cm indoors and up to 2m outdoors. Where the strain really excels is in the yield department, with 500–700g/m² possible under ideal conditions indoors. That’s a bucket-load of buds packed with citrusy-vanilla flavours and up to 27% THC.

