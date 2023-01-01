You’ve just stumbled across one of the fruitiest terpene profiles out there. Haze Berry Automatic's flowers boast tremendous trichome density; these glandular structures work overtime during the flowering stage to pump out terps with tastes of blueberry and sweet fruits. Infuse these buds into edibles for a prolonged high combined with moreish flavours. This sativa-dominant hybrid grows to an average height of 100cm, making her suitable for confined spaces. Prepare to harvest up to 400g/m² after a growing cycle of 10–11 weeks indoors. Outdoors, you’ll get a return of around 100–150g/plant come mid-October.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.