You’ve just stumbled across one of the fruitiest terpene profiles out there. Haze Berry Automatic's flowers boast tremendous trichome density; these glandular structures work overtime during the flowering stage to pump out terps with tastes of blueberry and sweet fruits. Infuse these buds into edibles for a prolonged high combined with moreish flavours. This sativa-dominant hybrid grows to an average height of 100cm, making her suitable for confined spaces. Prepare to harvest up to 400g/m² after a growing cycle of 10–11 weeks indoors. Outdoors, you’ll get a return of around 100–150g/plant come mid-October.

