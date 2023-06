Puff on this potent progeny of Blueberry and Shining Silver Haze to enter a dreamy and cosy state. With a THC content of 20% and an intensely fruity and earthy terpene profile, Haze Berry inflicts a heavy body high that melts the muscles and casts latent worries away. Fire up these buds after a long day at work for the perfect way to wind down. Indoors, growers can keep plants at a stealthy height of 60cm using training techniques, and will harvest up to 575g/m² after 9–11 weeks of bloom. Outdoor plants peak at a height of 180cm when left untrained, and kick out 600–650g/plant during late October.

