When growing cannabis, the work doesn’t stop after harvest. You need to ensure you dry your buds sufficiently to prevent all of that hard work from going to waste. The Royal Queen Seeds Herb Dryer facilitates optimal drying by exposing buds to air on all sides. Crafted from Oxford fabric and breathable polyester mesh, this dryer minimises the chance of mould by bathing flowers in the open air, allowing moisture to leave buds at a steady rate without degrading precious cannabinoids and terpenes. Each layer holds up to 5.3oz of dried weed, and the pop-up design allows for easy storage between harvests.

Show more