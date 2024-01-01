When growing cannabis, the work doesn’t stop after harvest. You need to ensure you dry your buds sufficiently to prevent all of that hard work from going to waste. The Royal Queen Seeds Herb Dryer facilitates optimal drying by exposing buds to air on all sides. Crafted from Oxford fabric and breathable polyester mesh, this dryer minimises the chance of mould by bathing flowers in the open air, allowing moisture to leave buds at a steady rate without degrading precious cannabinoids and terpenes. Each layer holds up to 5.3oz of dried weed, and the pop-up design allows for easy storage between harvests.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.