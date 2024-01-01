Whether you’re a covert grower aiming to raise weed as stealthily as possible or looking for the perfect novelty gift for a weed-loving friend, the iGrowCan has you covered. At just 5.9 inches in height, this cultivation bundle contains everything you need to grow small yet productive weed plants. Pop open the lid to uncover two auto seeds of your choosing, a germination plug, coco compost, organic nutrients, and an instruction manual. And just like that, you have almost everything you need to grow a plant that’ll reach a height of 23 inches and produce buds in 10 weeks—just add light and water!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.