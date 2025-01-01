Love limited-edition genetics? Then this is the strain for you. A cross of Lemon Skunk x Blue Cheese, Isla Mirage is inspired by Spanish DJ Henry Saiz—a lover of cannabis' creative effects. This 80% sativa strain produces tall plants that can reach 140 cm indoors and yield up to 600 g/m2 after 10 weeks in bloom. Outdoors, expect towering plants of up to 200 cm that produce similar yields by mid-October. Enjoy potent, tangy aromas and a buzz that'll leave you in vacation mode after a single puff—perfect for when you want to feel stoned but active!
Love limited-edition genetics? Then this is the strain for you. A cross of Lemon Skunk x Blue Cheese, Isla Mirage is inspired by Spanish DJ Henry Saiz—a lover of cannabis' creative effects. This 80% sativa strain produces tall plants that can reach 140 cm indoors and yield up to 600 g/m2 after 10 weeks in bloom. Outdoors, expect towering plants of up to 200 cm that produce similar yields by mid-October. Enjoy potent, tangy aromas and a buzz that'll leave you in vacation mode after a single puff—perfect for when you want to feel stoned but active!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.