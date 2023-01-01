Joanne’s CBD offers something different from your standard cannabis cultivar. Instead of stoning you into the couch or sending you down a philosophical rabbit hole, this high-CBD sativa-dominant hybrid will clear your mind and prepare you for hours of focus when it matters. High levels of CBD, trace levels of THC, and a battery of sweet and fruity terpenes work in synergy to fan the flames of motivation and creativity. Treat this strain to high-quality living soil, and you’ll harvest up to 550g/m² indoors and up to 475g/plant outdoors when October swings around.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.