Joanne’s CBD offers something different from your standard cannabis cultivar. Instead of stoning you into the couch or sending you down a philosophical rabbit hole, this high-CBD sativa-dominant hybrid will clear your mind and prepare you for hours of focus when it matters. High levels of CBD, trace levels of THC, and a battery of sweet and fruity terpenes work in synergy to fan the flames of motivation and creativity. Treat this strain to high-quality living soil, and you’ll harvest up to 550g/m² indoors and up to 475g/plant outdoors when October swings around.

