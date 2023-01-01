Royal Queen Seeds' breeders crafted this bold and brilliant variety by crossing two legendary cultivars: Chemdawg and Sour Diesel. A true recipe for success, this pairing produced a progeny with a moderate THC content of 18% and an arsenal and moreish terpenes that unleash flavours of citrus, diesel, and skunk. Brace yourself for a clear and uplifting high suited perfectly to early morning sessions. Grow this strain indoors, and you’ll receive up to 500g/m² after a flowering time of 8–10 weeks. Outdoors, you can expect to harvest 500–550g/plant during late October.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.