Legendary OG Punch is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds. It combines genetics from Legendary OG and Strawberry Diesel, making for a stable, resilient, and well-yielding hybrid. After just 65 days of bloom indoors, Legendary OG Punch can reward growers with up to 400g/m². Her flowers are dense with bulging calyxes that make trimming simple, and her enticing aromas combine hints of citrus, earth, tropical fruit, and fresh pine. Finally, with 19% THC and traces of CBD, she produces a heavy-handed stone that'll leave you glued to the couch in a rejuvenating trance for hours.

