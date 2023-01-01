Legendary OG Punch is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds. It combines genetics from Legendary OG and Strawberry Diesel, making for a stable, resilient, and well-yielding hybrid. After just 65 days of bloom indoors, Legendary OG Punch can reward growers with up to 400g/m². Her flowers are dense with bulging calyxes that make trimming simple, and her enticing aromas combine hints of citrus, earth, tropical fruit, and fresh pine. Finally, with 19% THC and traces of CBD, she produces a heavy-handed stone that'll leave you glued to the couch in a rejuvenating trance for hours.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.