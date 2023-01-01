Lemon Shining Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of the famous Lemon Skunk and the coffeeshop classic Shining Silver Haze. Lemon Shining Silver Haze has a bold lemon aroma that she inherited from both parents, as well as a whopping 25% THC content and close to 1% CBD. Her potency, uplifting cerebral high, and delicious aromas led Lemon Shining Silver Haze to win the 2008 High Times Cannabis Cup, which only increased her popularity. Large yields are the icing on this lemon-flavoured cake.

